Dr. Cassandra Lefevre, MD
Overview of Dr. Cassandra Lefevre, MD
Dr. Cassandra Lefevre, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They completed their residency with Scott &amp;amp; White University Medical Campus Hospital|Scott &amp;amp;amp; White University Medical Campus Hospital
Dr. Lefevre works at
Dr. Lefevre's Office Locations
Nurture Pediatrics741 President Pl Ste 210, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7693Monday7:00am - 4:45pmTuesday7:00am - 4:45pmWednesday7:00am - 4:45pmThursday7:00am - 4:45pmFriday7:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cassandra Lefevre, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1790196475
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefevre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefevre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefevre has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefevre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefevre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefevre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.