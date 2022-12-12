Overview of Dr. Cassandra Milling, MD

Dr. Cassandra Milling, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Milling works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.