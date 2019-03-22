Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD
Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
- MultiPlan
Takes time to listen to you, cares!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114966298
- Duke University Med Center|University Of Ma Med School
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
