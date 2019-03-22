See All Hematologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD

Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Prostate Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Prostate Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Takes time to listen to you, cares!
    — Mar 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD
    About Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114966298
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center|University Of Ma Med School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

