Dr. Cassandra Myer, DDS
Dr. Cassandra Myer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brighton, MA. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Dentistry.
Gentle Dental Brighton320 Washington St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 404-1991
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
I visited her with an emergency and she was quick to take action. I feel much better now thanks to Dr. Myer!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1467868752
- Indiana University School Of Dentistry
Dr. Myer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myer accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Myer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myer.
