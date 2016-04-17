Dr. Cassandra Papak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Papak, DPM
Overview of Dr. Cassandra Papak, DPM
Dr. Cassandra Papak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Papak works at
Dr. Papak's Office Locations
-
1
Donald D Mcgowan Dpm3015 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN 46615 Directions (574) 288-8200
-
2
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 288-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papak?
I went to Dr. Papak on a recommendation from a friend and have received excellent care. The ease of scheduling and the manner in which patients are handled is very good. I have no criticism at all of this office or of Dr. Papak.
About Dr. Cassandra Papak, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1396031837
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papak works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Papak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.