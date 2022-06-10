Overview of Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD

Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Puccinelli works at NorthBay Health Ear, Nose, Throat, and Voice in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.