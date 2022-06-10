See All Otolaryngologists in Fairfield, CA
Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD

Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.

Dr. Puccinelli works at NorthBay Health Ear, Nose, Throat, and Voice in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Puccinelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Ear, Nose, Throat, and Voice
    1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 305, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study

Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1528448958
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puccinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puccinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puccinelli works at NorthBay Health Ear, Nose, Throat, and Voice in Fairfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Puccinelli’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Puccinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puccinelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puccinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puccinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

