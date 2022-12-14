Dr. Cassandra Schakett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schakett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Schakett, MD
Overview of Dr. Cassandra Schakett, MD
Dr. Cassandra Schakett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX.
Dr. Schakett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schakett's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17198 St Lukes Way Ste 440, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 266-2500Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schakett?
I just had my first baby with her in 2022. I ended up having gestational diabetes and she was amazing with all the support and information. She helped me manage it and feel more comfortable than the specialist. By far my favorite OB/Dr. 10/10 recommend her. She was also super supportive before I got pregnant as it took my husband and I a year to convince.
About Dr. Cassandra Schakett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932543352
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schakett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schakett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schakett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schakett works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schakett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schakett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schakett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schakett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.