Overview of Dr. Cassandra Service, MD

Dr. Cassandra Service, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.



Dr. Service works at BERKSHIRE EAR NOSE THROAT in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in Lenox, MA and North Adams, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.