Dr. Cassandra Service, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cassandra Service, MD
Dr. Cassandra Service, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.
Dr. Service works at
Dr. Service's Office Locations
-
1
Berkshire Ob-gyn Office777 North St Ste 301, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 447-2000
-
2
Berkshire Medical Center Inc.725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 447-2000
-
3
Bfs Berkshire Ob Gyn55 Pittsfield Rd, Lenox, MA 01240 Directions (413) 499-8570
-
4
North Adams Regional Hospital71 Hospital Ave, North Adams, MA 01247 Directions (413) 499-8570Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to her for years and trust her completely, she found a lump in my breast and is very through with her exams.
About Dr. Cassandra Service, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528059706
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Service, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Service appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.