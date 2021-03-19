Dr. Cassandra Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Simmons, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cassandra Simmons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Weiler Hosp.- Emergency Dept.1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
Montefiore Medical Center600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9000Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I want to share my experience with the Dr. Simmons, I’m emotional writing this review because for first time in YEARS, I literally felt important and heard. I felt reassured throughout my visit that I was in GOOD HANDS. She’s very knowledgeable and helpful and most of all she has a gentle, welcoming presence.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
