Dr. Simms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassandra Simms, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Simms, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tyrone, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
Dr. Simms works at
Locations
-
1
Health Connect America100 Glendalough Ct Ste E, Tyrone, GA 30290 Directions (770) 683-9375
-
2
Comprehensive Psychiatric Care7161 Lee Hwy Ste 400, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 708-8670Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simms?
About Dr. Cassandra Simms, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1437117926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simms works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simms. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.