Dr. Cassandra Wertz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cassandra Wertz, MD
Dr. Cassandra Wertz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wertz works at
Dr. Wertz's Office Locations
First Primary Care8582 Katy Fwy Ste 110, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 280-7991
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wertz is amazing. She is the most thorough and caring doctor I have ever had. She is proactive in treatment options and cares about her patients. I started going to her when she was at her previous clinic and followed her to First Primary Care.
About Dr. Cassandra Wertz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
