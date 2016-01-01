Dr. Cassandra White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra White, MD
Dr. Cassandra White, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Vision Quest Medical Center5680 W Gage St, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 269-2647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1093071219
- Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Consultants
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Ophthalmology
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.