Dr. Cassandra White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra White, MD
Overview
Dr. Cassandra White, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
-
2
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Wills Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
About Dr. Cassandra White, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245456706
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.