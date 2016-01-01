Overview

Dr. Cassandra White, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.



Dr. White works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.