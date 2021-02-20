Dr. Cassann Blake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassann Blake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cassann Blake, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Blake works at
Locations
-
1
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
CCF - West Palm Beach525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Blake has a direct yet warm approach as she provides clear, precise and detailed information regarding your diagnosis and treatment plan. I feel fortunate to have her as a vital member of my medical team. Mara English 2/18/2021
About Dr. Cassann Blake, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1376580860
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- SUNY Downstate
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Howard University
- General Surgery
