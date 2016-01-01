Overview

Dr. Cassey Vessels, MD is a Dermatologist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Vessels works at Dermatology Center of Owensboro in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.