Dr. Cassia Portugal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portugal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassia Portugal, MD
Overview of Dr. Cassia Portugal, MD
Dr. Cassia Portugal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Medicine and Public Of Medicine In Salvador, Brazil and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Dr. Portugal works at
Dr. Portugal's Office Locations
-
1
First Choice Pediatrics Metrowest1601 Park Center Dr Ste 6B, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 12:00pm
-
2
First Choice Pediatrics Kissimmee3274 Greenwald Way N, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 12:00pm
-
3
First Choice Pediatrics Sanford1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 104, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
-
4
First Choice Pediatrics Alafaya1561 S Alafaya Trl Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pm
-
5
First Choice Pediatrics1651 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 6:30pmTuesday8:15am - 6:30pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 12:00pm
-
6
First Choice Pediatrics501 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
-
7
First Choice Pediatrics1975 S John Young Pkwy Unit 204, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
-
8
First Choice Pediatrics Winter Garden Location1327 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Ste 120, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pm
-
9
First Choice Pediatrics181 Sabal Palm Dr Ste 111, Longwood, FL 32779 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 8:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
-
10
First Choice Pediatrics1884 W County Road 419, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
-
11
First Choice Pediatrics Dr. Phillips Location7051 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 7, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portugal?
About Dr. Cassia Portugal, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1457358525
Education & Certifications
- Blank Childrens Hospital
- Hospital De Base Do Distrito Federal
- School Of Medicine and Public Of Medicine In Salvador, Brazil
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portugal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portugal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portugal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portugal works at
Dr. Portugal speaks Arabic, French, Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Portugal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portugal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portugal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portugal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.