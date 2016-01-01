See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Cassia Portugal, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cassia Portugal, MD

Dr. Cassia Portugal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Medicine and Public Of Medicine In Salvador, Brazil and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Dr. Portugal works at First Choice Pediatrics in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL, Sanford, FL, Winter Springs, FL, Winter Garden, FL, Longwood, FL and Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Portugal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First Choice Pediatrics Metrowest
    1601 Park Center Dr Ste 6B, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    First Choice Pediatrics Kissimmee
    3274 Greenwald Way N, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    First Choice Pediatrics Sanford
    1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 104, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    First Choice Pediatrics Alafaya
    1561 S Alafaya Trl Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    First Choice Pediatrics
    1651 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
  6. 6
    First Choice Pediatrics
    501 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    First Choice Pediatrics
    1975 S John Young Pkwy Unit 204, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    First Choice Pediatrics Winter Garden Location
    1327 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Ste 120, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    First Choice Pediatrics
    181 Sabal Palm Dr Ste 111, Longwood, FL 32779 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
  10. 10
    First Choice Pediatrics
    1884 W County Road 419, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
  11. 11
    First Choice Pediatrics Dr. Phillips Location
    7051 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 7, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Counseling
Administrative Physical
Pediatric Overweight
Diabetes Counseling
Administrative Physical
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Cassia Portugal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457358525
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Blank Childrens Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital De Base Do Distrito Federal
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • School Of Medicine and Public Of Medicine In Salvador, Brazil
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School

