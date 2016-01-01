Dr. Cassidy Duran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassidy Duran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cassidy Duran, MD
Dr. Cassidy Duran, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX.
They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duran's Office Locations
- 1 8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 505 Bldg 1, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-4160
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cassidy Duran, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1003044322
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
