Dr. Cassidy Gillaspie, MD
Overview of Dr. Cassidy Gillaspie, MD
Dr. Cassidy Gillaspie, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Gillaspie works at
Dr. Gillaspie's Office Locations
Memorial Psychiatry929 Gessner Rd Ste 2000, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 973-1007
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gillespie has proven herself to be an exceptional psychiatrist to our daughter during what can only be described as a very dark time inside modern day public schools. We have seen three separate psychiatrists, and no one has held a candle to Dr. Gillespie. She’s warm, kind and has an ability to see past all the “smoke and mirrors” other doctors couldn’t. We are truly blessed to have our daughter in such capable hands!
About Dr. Cassidy Gillaspie, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1326247701
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillaspie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillaspie accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillaspie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillaspie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillaspie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillaspie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillaspie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.