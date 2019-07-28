See All Plastic Surgeons in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Cassidy Mitchell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (18)
Map Pin Small Lincoln, NE
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cassidy Mitchell, MD

Dr. Cassidy Mitchell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.

Dr. Mitchell works at Lincoln Aesthetic Surgical Institute in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lincoln Aesthetic Surgical Institute
    2222 S 16th St Ste 340, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 483-8530
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cassidy Mitchell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508858432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

