Dr. Cassidy Mitchell, MD
Overview of Dr. Cassidy Mitchell, MD
Dr. Cassidy Mitchell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Lincoln Aesthetic Surgical Institute2222 S 16th St Ste 340, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 483-8530Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Mitchell did a great job with my eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty). He listened and took his time to answer any of my questions. I am very happy with the final result: my eyes look natural and refreshed. His surgical team was great and his office staff was very nice. I will definitely recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Cassidy Mitchell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.