Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Corpus Christi, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa, MD

Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Dr. Hinojosa works at Coastal Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hinojosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center
    5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 310, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 402-9819

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659635043
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinojosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hinojosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinojosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hinojosa works at Coastal Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery Center in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hinojosa’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinojosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinojosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinojosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinojosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

