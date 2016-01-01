Overview of Dr. Cassie Campbell, MD

Dr. Cassie Campbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at Medical Center Anesthesiology of Athens in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.