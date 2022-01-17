Overview of Dr. Cassie Carney, DO

Dr. Cassie Carney, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairlawn, OH.



Dr. Carney works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Ent in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.