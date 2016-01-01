Dr. Cassie Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassie Kennedy, MD
Dr. Cassie Kennedy, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 229-3201
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407820566
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kennedy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
