Dr. Cassie Root, MD
Overview of Dr. Cassie Root, MD
Dr. Cassie Root, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Root's Office Locations
Nirschl Orthopaedic Center1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 504, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 525-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Thoughtful, , informative, careful and pleasant during the visits. Great results from the first carpal tunnel surgery on one wrist. Planning to have the second one done soon.
About Dr. Cassie Root, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1932375144
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Root has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Root accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Root has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Root on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Root speaks Spanish.
