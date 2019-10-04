See All Orthodontists in Parker, CO
Dr. Cassy Wiggins, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (1436)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Cassy Wiggins, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Parker, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Wiggins works at Summit Orthodontics in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Orthodontics
    17167 Cedar Gulch Pkwy Ste 200, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 330-0455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1436 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1436)
    5 Star
    (1346)
    4 Star
    (67)
    3 Star
    (16)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Cassy Wiggins, DMD

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992703722
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cassy Wiggins, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiggins works at Summit Orthodontics in Parker, CO. View the full address on Dr. Wiggins’s profile.

    1436 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
