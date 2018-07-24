Dr. Cataldo Cacace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cacace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cataldo Cacace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cataldo Cacace, MD
Dr. Cataldo Cacace, MD is an Urology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Cacace works at
Dr. Cacace's Office Locations
-
1
Cataldo Cacace M.d. LLC1815 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 867-8555
-
2
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cacace?
WONDERFUL PERSON VERY POLITE I FELL GOOD
About Dr. Cataldo Cacace, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1740252907
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cacace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cacace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cacace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cacace works at
Dr. Cacace has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cacace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cacace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cacace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cacace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cacace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.