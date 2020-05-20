Overview of Dr. Catalin Marinescu, MD

Dr. Catalin Marinescu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Marinescu works at Hoag Hospital Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.