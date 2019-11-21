Dr. Catalina Bernal-Schmidt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernal-Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catalina Bernal-Schmidt, DO
Overview of Dr. Catalina Bernal-Schmidt, DO
Dr. Catalina Bernal-Schmidt, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bernal-Schmidt works at
Dr. Bernal-Schmidt's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien16122 8th Ave SW Ste E5, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 241-0824
-
2
Swedish Womens OBGYN751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 2030, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-7080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernal-Schmidt?
She is amazing! Was my OB all the way through and delivered my baby too.. She is smart, caring and real. I can not say enough good things about her! Her support staff is equally amazing too
About Dr. Catalina Bernal-Schmidt, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1902929094
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow Hospital
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernal-Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernal-Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernal-Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernal-Schmidt works at
Dr. Bernal-Schmidt has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernal-Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernal-Schmidt speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernal-Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernal-Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernal-Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernal-Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.