Overview of Dr. Catalina Solis, MD

Dr. Catalina Solis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weston, FL.



Dr. Solis works at All Womens Healthcare of Southern Florida Inc in Weston, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.