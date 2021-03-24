Dr. Catalina Orozco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orozco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catalina Orozco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catalina Orozco, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Inst Ciencias Salud Ces and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Orozco's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates - Dallas8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 540-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Orozco's for 10 years and highly recommend her and her practice! She is incredibly knowledgeable and tends to offer well-reasoned and effective treatment options. She actually listens to her patients and appointments never feel rushed. The nurses she works with are also incredible.
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306979141
- Ut Swstn Med Ctr Parkland Hosp
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Inst Ciencias Salud Ces
- Rheumatology
Dr. Orozco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orozco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orozco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Orozco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orozco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orozco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orozco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.