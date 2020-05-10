Dr. Catalina Voinescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voinescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catalina Voinescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catalina Voinescu, MD
Dr. Catalina Voinescu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Voinescu works at
Dr. Voinescu's Office Locations
Nephophiles LLC2904 Rodeo Park Dr E Ste 300B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 216-3466
Jerald J. Littlefield M.d. PC2100 Calle De La Vuelta, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-8659
Bma New Mexico Inc Santa Fe Dialysis641 Harkle Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-9427
Bma Espanola1420 Calle De La Merced, Espanola, NM 87532 Directions (505) 753-9427
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor.She is taking the extra time to listen to all my problems.I really appreciate her for being here for me.
About Dr. Catalina Voinescu, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voinescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voinescu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voinescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voinescu has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Kidney Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voinescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Voinescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voinescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voinescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voinescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.