Overview of Dr. Catalina Voinescu, MD

Dr. Catalina Voinescu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Voinescu works at Nephrophiles, LLC in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Espanola, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Kidney Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.