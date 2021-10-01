See All Psychiatrists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Cathal Grant, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (82)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cathal Grant, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences.

Dr. Grant works at Cathal P Grant MD in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martin B Fisher MD PA
    1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 507, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 354-7268

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chemical Addiction Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychotic Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 01, 2021
    Dr. Grant was very helpful with my daughter and her ADHD diagnosis. I'm leaving a review though to specify for anyone seeking him for care - we recently switched to Cigna, and this page isn't accurate. The TMS part of his office accepts Cigna, but the psychiatry office does not.
    Helpful — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Cathal Grant, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255384145
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas
    • Queens University
    • Downe Hosp
    • The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cathal Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

