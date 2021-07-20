Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catharine Arnold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catharine Arnold, MD
Dr. Catharine Arnold, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Arnold works at
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
-
1
Guilford Internal Medicine385 Church St Ste 101, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-0361
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arnold?
I've been seeing Dr Arnold since 2011-2012 i absolutely love her, she's thorough, knows a lot, makes you feel comfortable, never have to wait long to see her, if you don't understand something she explains it to you until you understand. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Catharine Arnold, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306909742
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold works at
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.