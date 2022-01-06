Overview of Dr. Catharine Mayer, MD

Dr. Catharine Mayer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Mayer works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Blackwood, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.