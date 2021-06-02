Overview

Dr. Cathel Macleod, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Macleod works at Mainehealth in Portland, ME with other offices in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.