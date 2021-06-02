Dr. Cathel Macleod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macleod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathel Macleod, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cathel Macleod, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-2241
Scarborough Surgery Center84 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 761-6642
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I felt I was in excellent hands, from the first office appointment through colon cancer surgery. He and his associate were both kind and knowledgeable and took the time to explain what was happening. Dr. MacLeod even sat with me in the pre-op area, helping keep me calm. I really appreciate his care.
About Dr. Cathel Macleod, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851479034
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Dr. Macleod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macleod has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macleod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Macleod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macleod.
