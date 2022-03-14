Overview

Dr. Catherine Adkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vienna, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Adkins works at Mid Ohio Valley Medical Group in Vienna, WV with other offices in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.