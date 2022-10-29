Dr. Alonzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Alonzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Alonzo, MD
Dr. Catherine Alonzo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Alonzo works at
Dr. Alonzo's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group49 Lake Ave Ste 201, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-1285
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have the misfortune of needing a cystoscopy on a regular basis. My experiences with Dr. Alonzo have all been positive. She is caring, extremely professional, and thorough. I was distraught to learn she had left this practice.
About Dr. Catherine Alonzo, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770802357
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Urology
