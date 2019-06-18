Dr. Catherine Anastasopoulou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastasopoulou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Anastasopoulou, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Anastasopoulou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Endocrinology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 572-5200
Einstein Endocrinology at Elkins Park50 Township Line Rd Ste 101, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 572-5200
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I think Dr A's the best! She is kind and listens to to what I have to say. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Catherine Anastasopoulou, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, French
- Female
- USC/LAC Hosps
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp; Kapodistrian
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
