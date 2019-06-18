See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Catherine Anastasopoulou, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (133)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Catherine Anastasopoulou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp; Kapodistrian and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Anastasopoulou works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Einstein Endocrinology at Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 572-5200
    Einstein Endocrinology at Elkins Park
    50 Township Line Rd Ste 101, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 572-5200

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Conn's Syndrome
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Osteomalacia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Turner Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 18, 2019
    I think Dr A's the best! She is kind and listens to to what I have to say. I highly recommend her.
    Rachelle in Philadelphia, PA — Jun 18, 2019
    About Dr. Catherine Anastasopoulou, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, French
    • Female
    • 1225099120
    Education & Certifications

    • USC/LAC Hosps
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp;amp; Kapodistrian
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Anastasopoulou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastasopoulou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anastasopoulou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anastasopoulou has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anastasopoulou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    133 patients have reviewed Dr. Anastasopoulou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anastasopoulou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anastasopoulou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anastasopoulou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

