Dr. Catherine Azar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Azar, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Azar, MD
Dr. Catherine Azar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MONTEFIORE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY.
Dr. Azar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Azar's Office Locations
-
1
Intergrative Pain Center of Arizona3945 E Paradise Falls Dr Ste 105, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 689-7022
-
2
Green Valley - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Radiation Oncology, & Breast Surgical Oncology1315 S La Canada Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85622 Directions (520) 625-6600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azar?
Receiving the news that you have breast cancer is the news you never want to hear. But you move on with life. Then you have an appointment with the most honest doctor you could possibly get, a god send! While some might find her abrupt, she knows her stuff and really does care about treating you. And, good sense of humor when needed. Thank you Dr. Azar!
About Dr. Catherine Azar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083741037
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- MONTEFIORE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azar works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Azar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.