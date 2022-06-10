Dr. Catherine Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Bailey, MD
Dr. Catherine Bailey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
1
Associates For Womens Medicine792 1/2 N Main St, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 422-2222
2
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 423-9657
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated in Dr. Bailey's office for over 2 years and am extremely pleased with she and her staff. Dr. Bailey asks questions, listens, explains the treatment and never makes me feel rushed. I recently had an issue and needed some diagnostic services that I was a bit nervous about but she and her nurses were fantastic! They explained what they were doing, why and provided the results in a timely and professional manner. I really couldn't have been more pleased and I would highly recommend new patients to this office.
About Dr. Catherine Bailey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730470402
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.