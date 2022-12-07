Dr. Catherine Balestra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balestra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Balestra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Balestra, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Minars Dermatology4060 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-7512Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:30pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 312, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 431-7681
Debra Price MD PA9060 SW 73RD CT, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 670-1111
Advanced Dermatology of Virginia Inc.151 Southhall Ln Ste 300, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (954) 431-7681
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balestra is the only person I would trust for Moh’s surgery. She is a caring, highly experienced specialized Moh’s surgeon who has a wonderful bed side manner - a rare find in this world these days! She explains in detail what is happening every step of the way and makes you feel very comfortable during a very worrisome situation. Dr. Balestra is precise and detailed with her work and will do her very best to make sure you have minimal scaring. Moh’s can be quite scary, but Dr. Balestra and her office staff will make you feel very relaxed and at ease. This is not the kind of appointment where you will be in and out, so be prepared to be patient but you will feel relieved when it’s over! In my two experiences with Moh’s procedures, I’ve had no complaints. I can’t comment on any other Dermatologist in this practice as she is the only one I have seen, but I would highly recommend Dr. Balestra for the specialty of Moh’s surgery - you will absolutely be in the very best hands with her!!
About Dr. Catherine Balestra, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balestra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balestra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balestra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Balestra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balestra.
