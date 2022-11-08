See All General Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Catherine Baucom, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (14)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Baucom, MD

Dr. Catherine Baucom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Dr. Baucom works at Drs Coogan Drumm and Melton in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baucom's Office Locations

    Drs Coogan Drumm and Melton
    541 Shadows Ln Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 755-3070
    Baton Rouge General Medical Center
    8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 387-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Breast Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Brilliant. Straightforward. Compassionate. I trusted her with my life and no one could have been better. Absolutely my highest recommendation.
    Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Catherine Baucom, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588845184
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Baucom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baucom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baucom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baucom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baucom works at Drs Coogan Drumm and Melton in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Baucom’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Baucom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baucom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baucom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baucom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

