Dr. Catherine Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Beck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
-
1
Jordan Valley Surgical Specialists3584 W 9000 S Ste 304, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 601-4423
- 2 3580 W 9000 S Ste 304, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 601-4423
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beck?
Dr. Beck the the best doctor I've ever had! She has such good bedside manners and made me feel comfortable when I was nervous. I highly recommend everyone to go see her about weightloss. Totally worth it, and I'm gonna miss seeing her.
About Dr. Catherine Beck, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1922267459
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.