Dr. Catherine Bene, MD

Ophthalmology
2.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Bene, MD

Dr. Catherine Bene, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Bene works at WellSpan Cardiology in Lancaster, PA with other offices in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bene's Office Locations

    Wellspan Cardiology - Lancaster
    140 N Pointe Blvd Ste 302, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 560-4020
    Advanced Eye Specialists
    2915 E Prospect Rd, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 755-1993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Memorial
  • Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Chorioretinal Scars
Keratitis
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Cyclocryotherapy
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Growth
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Laser Surgery
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Night Blindness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
YAG Laser Capsulotomy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Apr 22, 2017
    She is outstanding. I won't let any other doctor near my eyes. She's the best.
    About Dr. Catherine Bene, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447363676
    Education & Certifications

    • CHRIST HOSPITAL
    • Temple University Hospital
    • York Hosp
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
    • Ophthalmology
