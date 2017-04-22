Overview of Dr. Catherine Bene, MD

Dr. Catherine Bene, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Bene works at WellSpan Cardiology in Lancaster, PA with other offices in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.