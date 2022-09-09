Overview of Dr. Catherine Bernardini, DO

Dr. Catherine Bernardini, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Bernardini works at Main Line Women's Health Care Assoc. in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Malvern, PA and Plymouth Meeting, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.