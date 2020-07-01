Dr. Berzolla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Berzolla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Berzolla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Mc Diagnostic of Connecticut PC # 6702644 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 210-2880
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3490
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Berzolla is the best! She is incredibly LGBT-friendly and a great OBGYN for young people.
- University of Connecticut
Dr. Berzolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berzolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Berzolla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berzolla.
