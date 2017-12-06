Dr. Catherine Boles, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Boles, DDS
Overview
Dr. Catherine Boles, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Bern, NC.
Locations
Aspen Dental2900 M L King Jr Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (855) 384-2742
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boles was very professional! I have always been scared of the Dentist, but she makes the experience a whole lot better!
About Dr. Catherine Boles, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1376702951
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
227 patients have reviewed Dr. Boles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.