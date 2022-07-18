Dr. Catherine Bonk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Bonk, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Bonk, MD
Dr. Catherine Bonk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Bonk's Office Locations
Atlanta Gynecology & Obstetrics PC 2 LLC315 Winn Way, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 299-9724
Atlanta Gynecology & Obstetrics PC449 Pleasant Hill Rd NW Ste 200, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 923-5033
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bonk is he BEST OBGYN I have been to. I had to go to several others due to insurance changes, and so happy to be back. She and her staff make you feel that you are her only patient for the day. Very personable. Wants to listen to "your story" and meet your health needs. She wants to address the root of the issue, and doesn't just want to prescribe an Rx. She makes going to an OBGYN a very pleasant experience. I actually look forward to my annual visits! She and her staff are also readily available on their portal, communicating promptly.
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bonk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonk has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.