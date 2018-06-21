Dr. Catherine Bottoms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bottoms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Bottoms, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from Wake Forest - Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Nurture Pediatrics741 President Pl Ste 210, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7791Monday7:00am - 4:45pmTuesday7:00am - 4:45pmWednesday7:00am - 4:45pmThursday7:00am - 4:45pmFriday7:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bottoms is the best! She’s extremely down to earth and has always made my children and I feel comfortable. She explains everything with patience and she’s extremely knowledgeable. If she took adult patients, I’d see her myself. I recommend her to all of my friends and family!
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Wake Forest - Bowman Gray School of Medicine
Dr. Bottoms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bottoms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bottoms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bottoms. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bottoms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bottoms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bottoms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.