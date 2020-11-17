Overview of Dr. Catherine Buettner, MD

Dr. Catherine Buettner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Buettner works at Mount Auburn Healthcare in Arlington, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA and Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.